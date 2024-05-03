Azerbaijani snipers are out of the finals

The Shooting World Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that the qualifying round of the women's air pistol shooting competition at a distance of 10 m took place today.

5 Azerbaijani shooters also checked their accuracy. Nigar Nasirova took 20th place with 572 points, Leyli Aliyeva took 49th place with 563 points, Sofia Barkhalova took 60th place with 559 points. They could not be among the 8 shooters who qualified for the finals.

Fighting for rating points, Zeynab Sultanova took 52nd place with 563 points, and Nazrin Abbasli took 59th place with 559 points.

It should be noted that 69 snipers participated in the women's fight.

Idman.biz