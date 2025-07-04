Open Baku Rowing Championship to take place

The Open Baku Rowing Championship will be held on July 11, organized by the Baku City Youth and Sports Department and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation.

The competition will feature around 100 rowers from Baku and Mingachevir, including junior and young athletes, Idman.biz reports.

According to the regulations, athletes will compete in the Open Baku Rowing Championship in academic rowing and canoeing in the single kayak over a distance of 500 meters. In the kayak category, competitions will be held over 500 meters both in single and double kayaks for the championship title.

Idman.biz