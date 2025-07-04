4 July 2025
EN

Open Baku Rowing Championship to take place

Rowing
News
4 July 2025 12:39
9
Open Baku Rowing Championship to take place

The Open Baku Rowing Championship will be held on July 11, organized by the Baku City Youth and Sports Department and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation.

The competition will feature around 100 rowers from Baku and Mingachevir, including junior and young athletes, Idman.biz reports.

According to the regulations, athletes will compete in the Open Baku Rowing Championship in academic rowing and canoeing in the single kayak over a distance of 500 meters. In the kayak category, competitions will be held over 500 meters both in single and double kayaks for the championship title.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani rowers are headed to the European Championship - TEAM
28 June 10:13
Rowing

Azerbaijani rowers are headed to the European Championship - TEAM

6 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the continental championship
Azerbaijani rowers to compete at Vienna Regatta
27 June 10:49
Rowing

Azerbaijani rowers to compete at Vienna Regatta

Azerbaijan will be represented by three young athletes from the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation
Azerbaijani rowers to compete at Rowing World Cup
26 June 09:53
Rowing

Azerbaijani rowers to compete at Rowing World Cup

The prestigious competition will feature over 500 athletes from 44 countries
Open Baku Rowing Championship held – PHOTO
19 June 13:39
Rowing

Open Baku Rowing Championship held – PHOTO

The Open Baku Rowing Championship for juniors and youth has been held
Open Baku Rowing Championship to be held
13 June 15:23
Rowing

Open Baku Rowing Championship to be held

The Open Baku Rowing Championship will take place on June 18
Azerbaijani rowers win 14 medals at International Regatta in Kazakhstan
2 June 17:15
Rowing

Azerbaijani rowers win 14 medals at International Regatta in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the international kayak and canoe regatta held in Uralsk

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
3 July 14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
3 July 13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match