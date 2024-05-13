AKAF started cooperation with Push30 – PHOTO

A cooperation agreement was signed between Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation and Push30.

Idman.biz reports that a master class public project was organized in connection with this on May 12 in Dede Gorgud Park.

According to the terms of the project, more than 250 residents who registered on the Push30.az page on Instagram rowed in training boats. The sport of rowing was met with great interest by the residents of the capital.

It should be noted that according to the agreement, rowing is included in the list of sports in Push30. It is now possible to join the exercises by selecting the sport of rowing in Push30 using a QR code. Practices are held every day near the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation on Baku Boulevard. The area is also close to the Surakhani Ship Museum.

Idman.biz