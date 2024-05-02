Another medal-winner in President Cup

On the second day of the International President Cup Regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the winners in academic rowing were determined.

Idman.biz reports that an Azerbaijani athlete also stood out in the 1500 m race at the Kur Olympic Sports Center in Mingachevir.

Team member Nurlan Pashayev won a silver medal among athletes born in 2006-2007. He crossed the finish line second.

Athletes from more than 20 countries - in addition to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan teams compete. The President Cup will end on May 3.

It should be noted that Almurad Hajizade (2008-2009) won the 500 m kayaking race today.

