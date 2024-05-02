3 May 2024
EN

President Cup winner: "I want to be an Olympic champion"

Rowing
News
2 May 2024 17:29
President Cup winner: "I want to be an Olympic champion"

"It's a great feeling."

Alimurad Hajizade, the Azerbaijani athlete who won the gold medal in the 500 m kayaking race at the International President Cup regatta, told Idman.biz.

The member of the national team, who stepped on the highest level of the victory podium among those born in 2008-2009, said that it is very difficult to express his feelings in words: "For this, you need to experience the same joy. I am very pleased. I want to become an Olympic champion in the future. The World Championship will be held this year. I intend to show good results in other international competitions as well."

It should be noted that on the first day of the regatta, Amil Ramazanov (2006-2007) took 3rd place in the 200 m kayak race in Sugovushan.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Another medal-winner in President Cup
2 May 17:49
Rowing

Another medal-winner in President Cup

He crossed the finish line second
Spain head coach: “Interest toward the President Cup is increasing every year" – INTERVIEW
2 May 17:11
Rowing

Spain head coach: “Interest toward the President Cup is increasing every year" – INTERVIEW

"I believe that they will not mislead me and the number of medals will increase"
World Cup: 21st and 25th places taken by Azerbaijani shooters - PHOTO
2 May 16:15
Rowing

World Cup: 21st and 25th places taken by Azerbaijani shooters - PHOTO

The first finalists of the Shooting World Cup held in Baku have been announced
Turkish kayaker announced his President Cup goal
2 May 13:14
Rowing

Turkish kayaker announced his President Cup goal

"My goal is to be the first in the 1000 m race."
President Cup: The second day started in Mingachevir
2 May 11:11
Rowing

President Cup: The second day started in Mingachevir

The competition is held at the Kur Olympic Sports Center in Mingachevir
Elnur Mammadov: "The President Cup is getting more and more successful every year"
1 May 17:34
Rowing

Elnur Mammadov: "The President Cup is getting more and more successful every year"

"Each of us is proud of this"

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper
30 April 10:10
Football

Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper

the Spanish giant is tracking Onuralp Cevikkan
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024
Giants meet in Munich
30 April 11:30
Football

Giants meet in Munich

The Champions League semi-finals will start today