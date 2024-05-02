President Cup winner: "I want to be an Olympic champion"

"It's a great feeling."

Alimurad Hajizade, the Azerbaijani athlete who won the gold medal in the 500 m kayaking race at the International President Cup regatta, told Idman.biz.

The member of the national team, who stepped on the highest level of the victory podium among those born in 2008-2009, said that it is very difficult to express his feelings in words: "For this, you need to experience the same joy. I am very pleased. I want to become an Olympic champion in the future. The World Championship will be held this year. I intend to show good results in other international competitions as well."

It should be noted that on the first day of the regatta, Amil Ramazanov (2006-2007) took 3rd place in the 200 m kayak race in Sugovushan.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz