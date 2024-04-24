Azerbaijani rowers will participate in the Olympic Qualification Regatta

24 April 2024
EN

Rowing
News
24 April 2024 14:31
On April 25-28, the European Olympic Qualification Regatta and the European Championship in academic rowing will be held in Szeged, Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that athletes of Azerbaijan national team will participate in both competitions.

Diana Dymchenko and Bahman Nasiri will compete in the European Olympic Qualifying Regatta. According to the regulations, rowers who will take the first 3 places in the A final in both men's and women's competition will receive a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Another member of our national team, Ziya Mammadzada, will perform at the European Championship among lightweight athletes.

Idman.biz

