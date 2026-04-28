Parade held at official opening ceremony of President Cup 2026 regatta in Mingachevir - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

International rowing and canoe event gathers athletes from 16 countries across Azerbaijan venues

A parade has taken place in Mingachevir as part of the official opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 international regatta.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the competition in rowing and canoe sprint is jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation. The event continues to highlight the country’s growing role as a host of major international water sports competitions.

During the ceremony, officials and guests first visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Mingachevir. This was followed by a march of participating teams along Heydar Aliyev Avenue, before the national anthem was performed and the event proceeded with a cultural programme.

The regatta itself began a day earlier in Aghdara at the Sarsang reservoir, reflecting a multi-location format designed to showcase different regions. More than 100 athletes from 16 countries, including Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, are competing in the tournament.

The President Cup 2026 regatta will run until 1 May, with organisers aiming to strengthen international sporting ties and further develop water sports in Azerbaijan.

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The official opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 international regatta in rowing, canoe and kayak will take place today in Mingachevir.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the competition is jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation. The event forms part of a broader effort to promote water sports in the region and highlight Azerbaijan’s growing role as a host of international sporting competitions.

Festivities will run throughout the day, beginning with a parade of participants from 14:00 to 15:00. Officials and guests will first visit the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Mingachevir, after which participating teams will march along Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

The main opening ceremony is scheduled for 19:00 in front of the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre. Spectators will be treated to a cultural programme featuring music, dance performances and specially prepared show acts, before the evening concludes with a celebratory fireworks display over the city.

The regatta itself began a day earlier in Aghdara at the Sarsang reservoir, underlining the multi-location format of this year’s event. More than 100 athletes from 16 countries, including Germany, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Sweden, are competing, with the tournament set to run until 1 May.

Humay Isgandarlı