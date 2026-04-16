17 April 2026
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President Cup regatta to begin in Sarsang for the first time

Rowing
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16 April 2026 17:25
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President Cup regatta to begin in Sarsang for the first time

The 2026 President Cup international regatta in rowing and canoe sprint will for the first time start from Sarsang, marking a symbolic expansion of the competition’s geography, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, the event will be held from April 27 to May 1, organised jointly with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The regatta is dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

More than 100 athletes from 16 countries, including Germany, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic, are expected to take part, underlining the growing international profile of the competition.

For the first time, the opening stage will be held at the Sarsang reservoir in the Aghdara district. On April 27, the programme will feature exhibition performances and races across multiple disciplines, including rowing, kayak, canoe, dragon boat and sailing. A ceremonial display with national flags carried by jet skis will also take place, alongside traditional music and dance performances.

The official opening ceremony will follow on April 28 in Mingachevir, with a parade of teams and a cultural programme at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre. The event will include live performances and conclude with a fireworks display.

Races will continue on April 29 at the Sugovushan reservoir before the final stages are held in Mingachevir between April 30 and May 1.

The decision to start the regatta in Sarsang reflects ongoing efforts to develop sport in newly restored regions and promote rowing traditions across different parts of the country.

Idman.Biz
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