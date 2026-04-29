29 April 2026
EN

Opening ceremony held for President Cup 2026 regatta in Sugovushan - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

Rowing
News
29 April 2026 13:27
89
Opening ceremony held for President Cup 2026 regatta in Sugovushan - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

The official opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 international regatta has taken place in Sugovushan, marking the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the ceremony began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the country’s martyrs. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, addressed attendees, noting that international rowing competitions in Sugovushan are being held for the sixth time.

“I congratulate everyone on this major sporting celebration. On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, special attention is being paid to hosting international competitions in the liberated territories. Today, the competition continues in Sugovushan, and I am confident that the strongest will prevail,” the minister said.

The regatta is one of the largest international sporting events of the season in Azerbaijan, featuring more than 100 athletes from countries including the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Later today, the first medallists will be determined, with races in rowing, kayaking and canoeing scheduled to begin at 12:00 local time, followed by an awards ceremony.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, the tournament began on 27 April at the Sarsang Reservoir and will run until 1 May.

10:29

The first set of medallists will be determined today at the President Cup 2026 international regatta, held in Azerbaijan to mark the 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

As reported by İdman.Biz, competition will get under way in Sugovushan at 12:00 local time, with the day concluding in an official medal ceremony for the winners.

More than 100 athletes are taking part in the regatta, representing a wide range of countries including Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. The strong international line-up underlines the growing profile of the event on the global water sports calendar.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, the tournament began on 27 April at the Sarsang Reservoir and will run until 1 May, combining elite competition with commemorative significance.

Humay Isgandarova

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Alimurad Hajizada wins silver at President Cup 2026 despite cold conditions - VIDEO
16:59
Rowing

Alimurad Hajizada wins silver at President Cup 2026 despite cold conditions - VIDEO

Young Azerbaijani kayaker delivers first medal for team on opening day of regatta

Parade held at official opening ceremony of President Cup 2026 regatta in Mingachevir - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO
28 April 16:35
Rowing

Parade held at official opening ceremony of President Cup 2026 regatta in Mingachevir - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

International rowing and canoe event gathers athletes from 16 countries across Azerbaijan venues
Baku to host President Cup sailing regatta in honour of Heydar Aliyev anniversary
28 April 14:32
Rowing

Baku to host President Cup sailing regatta in honour of Heydar Aliyev anniversary

Young sailors to compete on Caspian waterfront as Azerbaijan continues to promote water sports
Sports minister hails strong international turnout for President Cup 2026 regatta
27 April 17:13
Rowing

Sports minister hails strong international turnout for President Cup 2026 regatta

Event marks continued expansion of major competitions in Azerbaijan’s newly restored regions
President Cup 2026 international regatta gets underway at Sarsang reservoir - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 April 12:31
Rowing

President Cup 2026 international regatta gets underway at Sarsang reservoir - PHOTO/VIDEO

Over 100 athletes from 16 countries compete in multi-discipline rowing and canoe events in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy
22 April 15:59
Rowing

Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy

Three-athlete squad set for key international test as development programme continues

Most read

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns
27 April 13:14
Football

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns

Midfielder’s off-field incident adds to uncertainty over recovery and return to action
Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback
28 April 15:07
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback

Barcelona winger ruled out for rest of season as club urges caution over Spain duty
Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers
27 April 11:12
World football

Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers

Brazil forward’s absence raises fresh questions amid ongoing scrutiny of his fitness and future
Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father
28 April 09:23
World football

Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father

Georgia international remains committed despite reported Premier League interest