Opening ceremony held for President Cup 2026 regatta in Sugovushan - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

The official opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 international regatta has taken place in Sugovushan, marking the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the ceremony began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the country’s martyrs. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, addressed attendees, noting that international rowing competitions in Sugovushan are being held for the sixth time.

“I congratulate everyone on this major sporting celebration. On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, special attention is being paid to hosting international competitions in the liberated territories. Today, the competition continues in Sugovushan, and I am confident that the strongest will prevail,” the minister said.

The regatta is one of the largest international sporting events of the season in Azerbaijan, featuring more than 100 athletes from countries including the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Later today, the first medallists will be determined, with races in rowing, kayaking and canoeing scheduled to begin at 12:00 local time, followed by an awards ceremony.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, the tournament began on 27 April at the Sarsang Reservoir and will run until 1 May.

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The first set of medallists will be determined today at the President Cup 2026 international regatta, held in Azerbaijan to mark the 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

As reported by İdman.Biz, competition will get under way in Sugovushan at 12:00 local time, with the day concluding in an official medal ceremony for the winners.

More than 100 athletes are taking part in the regatta, representing a wide range of countries including Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. The strong international line-up underlines the growing profile of the event on the global water sports calendar.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, the tournament began on 27 April at the Sarsang Reservoir and will run until 1 May, combining elite competition with commemorative significance.

Humay Isgandarova