Baku hosts rowing competition for state institution employees - PHOTO

Representatives of several government bodies competed on Baku Boulevard in single, double and mixed boat events

A rowing competition among employees of state institutions was held in Baku, organized jointly by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Aquatics Federation, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the tournament took place on Baku Boulevard, where participants competed in several categories. The event brought together representatives of different state bodies and organizations, serving as another step toward promoting water sports and a healthy lifestyle among employees of public institutions.

In the men's single boat event, Rufat Ahmadov of the Ministry of Emergency Situations claimed first place. Javad Javadov, representing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, finished second, while Ozjan Karimov of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took third.

In the women's single boat category, Leyla Aliyeva of the Ministry of Emergency Situations won the gold medal. Her teammate Melekhanim Mammadova secured silver, while Ilaha Chelebiyeva of the Ministry of Youth and Sports took bronze.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also achieved success in the men's double boat event, where Elkhan Asadov and Ozjan Karimov finished first. Javad Javadov and Said Malikov of the Ministry of Youth and Sports placed second, while Murad Hasanov and Gara Rustamli of TABIB completed the top three.

In the women's double boat competition, Leyla Aliyeva and Melekhanim Mammadova of the Ministry of Emergency Situations won the race. Ilaha Hajiyeva and Susan Khudiyeva of SOCAR took second place, while Ilaha Chelebiyeva and Nailya Khanlarova of the Ministry of Youth and Sports finished third.

In the mixed doubles event, Rufat Ahmadov and Leyla Aliyeva of the Ministry of Emergency Situations claimed gold. Elshad Karimov and Ilaha Hajiyeva of SOCAR won silver, while Mikhail Protasov and Zhanna Mammadova, representing Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC, took third place.

The tournament highlighted growing interest in rowing and water sports in Azerbaijan, while also encouraging active participation in sports among employees of state institutions.