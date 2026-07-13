Azerbaijan rowers collect 18 medals at international regatta in Georgia

Azerbaijan's rowing, canoe and kayak team won a total of 18 medals at the international regatta held in Poti, Georgia, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

The Azerbaijani team finished the competition in second place overall with an impressive haul of 10 gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

In the kayak events, Ivan Vorobyanski dominated the competition by claiming three gold medals in the K1 200m, 500m and 1000m races. Giyas Ahmadov and Tengiz Qaqnidze won gold in the K2 200m and 500m events. Ahmadov also secured silver in the K1 200m, while Qaqnidze added another silver in the K1 500m.

Elmir Tarverdiyev and Mustafa Valizade captured two more gold medals after winning the K2 500m and 1000m races.

In the canoe events, Fakhri Sadiqli and Vagif Mustafazade earned silver medals in the C2 200m and 500m competitions. Sadiqli also finished second in the C1 200m, while Mustafazade claimed bronze in the C1 200m and C1 1000m races.

Azerbaijan's rowers enjoyed a perfect campaign in the rowing events. Sabit Abdullayev (2008-2009 age group) and Mohammad Hasanov (2010-2011 age group) each won gold in the single sculls over 1,500 metres. Isabala Dadashzade and Ismayil Shirinov added another gold medal by triumphing in the double sculls event.

The team also secured bronze in the relay through Fakhri Sadiqli, Rustam Asgarov and Vagif Mustafazade.

The strong performance underlined Azerbaijan's growing progress in rowing and paddle sports, with the national team delivering one of its best overall results at an international regatta this season.