27 June 2026
EN

Former Azerbaijan paddler continues to inspire after winning two European titles

Rowing
News
27 June 2026 16:13
21
Former Azerbaijan paddler continues to inspire after winning two European titles

Azerbaijan national canoe sprint coach Bogdan Kurudz believes age should never be a barrier to success, even after bringing his professional career to an end.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, Kurudz said he continues to train regularly to set an example for his athletes, proving that high-level results can still be achieved later in life.

"Although I have finished my professional career, I continue training to show my athletes by example that it is never too late to start. At any age it is possible to achieve great results, post good times and win competitions," he said.

Kurudz recently competed at the European Masters Canoe Sprint Championships in Portugal, where he claimed two gold medals in the men's 36-39 age category by winning both the C1 200m and C1 500m events.

"I travelled to the European Championships with the goal of winning two gold medals, and I accomplished exactly that. Hearing an Azerbaijani athlete announced as the winner was an incredibly proud moment. I also plan to compete in several Masters tournaments next year," he added.

The coach also praised the progress of canoe sprint in Azerbaijan, noting that more young people are taking up the sport every year.

"We have talented athletes who are capable of succeeding at international regattas, reaching finals and continuing to improve. Our national team now includes many new faces, and you can see great motivation in their eyes. I wish them to become better every single day. If they do that, the medals will certainly come," Kurudz concluded.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani canoeist wins second gold medal in Masters category
15 June 16:18
Rowing

Azerbaijani canoeist wins second gold medal in Masters category - PHOTO

Bogdan Kurudz triumphs again at the European Canoe Sprint Championships in Portugal
Baku hosts rowing competition for state institution employees - PHOTO
12 June 11:35
Rowing

Baku hosts rowing competition for state institution employees - PHOTO

Representatives of several government bodies competed on Baku Boulevard in single, double and mixed boat events
Azerbaijan names squad for Rowing World Cup stage in Plovdiv
9 June 12:41
Rowing

Azerbaijan names squad for Rowing World Cup stage in Plovdiv

Two lightweight rowers to represent the country at the prestigious international regatta in Bulgaria
Azerbaijani athlete set to compete at European Canoe Sprint Championships
8 June 17:01
Rowing

Azerbaijani athlete set to compete at European Canoe Sprint Championships

Bronze medallist to represent Azerbaijan in Portugal

Giyas Ahmadov: “This is the result of the right training process”
1 May 17:14
Rowing

Giyas Ahmadov: “This is the result of the right training process”

Azerbaijani rower reflects on gold medal success at President Cup regatta in Mingachevir
Azerbaijan finish President Cup 2026 regatta with nine medals - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO
1 May 15:43
Rowing

Azerbaijan finish President Cup 2026 regatta with nine medals - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

Hosts impress in Mingachevir as young talents deliver strong results across international field

Most read

Jurgen Klopp walks away from interview over Bastian Schweinsteiger controversy
25 June 16:58
World Cup 2026

Jurgen Klopp walks away from interview over Bastian Schweinsteiger controversy - VIDEO

Former Liverpool manager declined to comment on debate surrounding ex-Germany captain's remarks during the World Cup
Canada vs South Africa: Battle of the World Cup 2026 playoff debutants
25 June 14:09
World Cup 2026

Canada vs South Africa: Battle of the World Cup 2026 playoff debutants

Canada are considered the favorites to reach the Round of 16, but South Africa, written off after the opening match, have already proved they are capable of surprising everyone
Gianni Infantino sparks social media buzz after appearing at two World Cup matches
26 June 14:14
World Cup 2026

Gianni Infantino sparks social media buzz after appearing at two World Cup matches

Fans questioned how the FIFA president was seen at two simultaneous Group E games

Brazil fans in Los Angeles dream of World Cup glory after sealing first place – İDMAN.BİZ from USA
25 June 12:05
World Cup 2026

Brazil fans in Los Angeles dream of World Cup glory after sealing first place – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

Supporters praise Vinicius Jr., pin their hopes on Neymar and name Argentina, France and Germany as the biggest threats