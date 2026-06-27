Former Azerbaijan paddler continues to inspire after winning two European titles

Azerbaijan national canoe sprint coach Bogdan Kurudz believes age should never be a barrier to success, even after bringing his professional career to an end.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, Kurudz said he continues to train regularly to set an example for his athletes, proving that high-level results can still be achieved later in life.

"Although I have finished my professional career, I continue training to show my athletes by example that it is never too late to start. At any age it is possible to achieve great results, post good times and win competitions," he said.

Kurudz recently competed at the European Masters Canoe Sprint Championships in Portugal, where he claimed two gold medals in the men's 36-39 age category by winning both the C1 200m and C1 500m events.

"I travelled to the European Championships with the goal of winning two gold medals, and I accomplished exactly that. Hearing an Azerbaijani athlete announced as the winner was an incredibly proud moment. I also plan to compete in several Masters tournaments next year," he added.

The coach also praised the progress of canoe sprint in Azerbaijan, noting that more young people are taking up the sport every year.

"We have talented athletes who are capable of succeeding at international regattas, reaching finals and continuing to improve. Our national team now includes many new faces, and you can see great motivation in their eyes. I wish them to become better every single day. If they do that, the medals will certainly come," Kurudz concluded.