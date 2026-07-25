25 July 2026
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Rowing introduction session held to mark ministry's 32nd anniversary - PHOTO

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25 July 2026 14:10
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Rowing introduction session held to mark ministry's 32nd anniversary

The initiative promoted healthy lifestyles and introduced youth organization representatives to rowing through hands-on experience

A rowing introduction and training session has been organized to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, İdman.Biz reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Public Council under the ministry, the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

The initiative aimed to familiarize leaders and representatives of youth organizations with rowing, promote a healthy lifestyle, and encourage greater interest in sports among young people.

Professional instructors from the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation briefed participants on safety regulations, rowing techniques, and the proper use of boats.

Following the theoretical session, participants took part in practical training on the water, gaining first-hand rowing experience.

The event attracted strong interest from those involved and was regarded as a successful initiative to strengthen cooperation among youth organizations while promoting active participation in sport.

Idman.Biz
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