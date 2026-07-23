Open Baku Rowing and Canoe Championships to be held on July 28

The Open Baku Rowing and Canoe Championships will take place on July 28, organized jointly by the Baku City Youth and Sports Department and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, the competition will be held on Baku Boulevard in front of the federation's headquarters, near the Surakhani Ship Museum.

Around 100 athletes from Baku and Mingachevir are expected to compete in the event.

Participants will race over a 500-meter distance in single sculls in rowing and canoe events, while kayak competitions will feature both single and double boats. For the first time, the championships will also include mixed (mixed-gender) events.

The winners will be awarded medals and diplomas.

According to the organizers, the main objective of the championships is to assess the athletes' level of preparation and strengthen competition among rowers ahead of future events.