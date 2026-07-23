23 July 2026
EN

Open Baku Rowing and Canoe Championships to be held on July 28

Rowing
News
23 July 2026 15:53
64
Open Baku Rowing and Canoe Championships to be held on July 28

The Open Baku Rowing and Canoe Championships will take place on July 28, organized jointly by the Baku City Youth and Sports Department and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, the competition will be held on Baku Boulevard in front of the federation's headquarters, near the Surakhani Ship Museum.

Around 100 athletes from Baku and Mingachevir are expected to compete in the event.

Participants will race over a 500-meter distance in single sculls in rowing and canoe events, while kayak competitions will feature both single and double boats. For the first time, the championships will also include mixed (mixed-gender) events.

The winners will be awarded medals and diplomas.

According to the organizers, the main objective of the championships is to assess the athletes' level of preparation and strengthen competition among rowers ahead of future events.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan name four-athlete squad for European Canoe Sprint Championships
20 July 14:32
Rowing

Azerbaijan name four-athlete squad for European Canoe Sprint Championships

The national team will compete in the junior and U23 continental event in Hungary later this week

Azerbaijan rowers collect 18 medals at international regatta in Georgia
13 July 12:06
Rowing

Azerbaijan rowers collect 18 medals at international regatta in Georgia

The national team finishes second overall after winning 10 gold, five silver and three bronze medals in Poti

Azerbaijan names 12-athlete squad for international regatta in Georgia
9 July 16:45
Rowing

Azerbaijan names 12-athlete squad for international regatta in Georgia - PHOTO

The national team will compete in rowing, canoe and kayak events at the tournament in Poti

Azerbaijan’s U-19 rower to compete at Lithuanian Open Championship
7 July 15:46
Rowing

Azerbaijan’s U-19 rower to compete at Lithuanian Open Championship

Azer Ilyasov will test himself against international rivals during the training camp in Lithuania
Nurlan Pashayev: I see myself competing at the Olympic Games - Interview İDMAN.BİZ
29 June 14:13
Rowing

Nurlan Pashayev: I see myself competing at the Olympic Games - Interview İDMAN.BİZ

Young Azerbaijani rower dreams of raising his country's flag on the world's biggest stage

Former Azerbaijan paddler continues to inspire after winning two European titles
27 June 16:13
Rowing

Former Azerbaijan paddler continues to inspire after winning two European titles

National team coach Bogdan Kurudz says it is never too late to achieve success in sport

Most read

Yamal's girlfriend picks Bellingham and comments on his ex in resurfaced videos
22 July 13:07
World football

Yamal's girlfriend picks Bellingham and comments on his ex in resurfaced videos - VIDEO

Old clips featuring Ines Garcia spark widespread discussion on social media

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation
21 July 17:58
World football

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation - PHOTO

Real Madrid and Brazil star has not commented on claims circulating across social media
Argentina fans launch petition to replay 2026 World Cup final
22 July 16:47
World Cup 2026

Argentina fans launch petition to replay 2026 World Cup final

Supporters claim controversial refereeing decisions influenced the match as petition surpasses 57,000 verified signatures
Cristiano Ronaldo likes video accusing FIFA of corruption
21 July 09:48
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo likes video accusing FIFA of corruption

Portuguese star reacts to social media post claiming Argentina received favorable treatment at the 2026 World Cup