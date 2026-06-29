29 June 2026
EN

Nurlan Pashayev: I see myself competing at the Olympic Games - Interview İDMAN.BİZ

Rowing
Interview
29 June 2026 14:13
44
Nurlan Pashayev: I see myself competing at the Olympic Games - Interview İDMAN.BİZ

Azerbaijani rower Nurlan Pashayev says competing at the Olympic Games is his biggest ambition after recently winning gold at the 64th Amber Oars International Regatta in Lithuania.

In an interview with İdman.Biz, the promising athlete spoke about his journey into rowing, his goals, and the future of the sport in Azerbaijan.

Pashayev revealed that he was born in Mingachevir and was introduced to rowing by his father. Growing up on the banks of the Kura River, he developed a passion for the sport from an early age. His first coach was Fazil Mammadov.

The young rower believes Azerbaijan has strong potential to achieve greater success in rowing and thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation for the conditions created for athletes.

"We are doing our best to achieve good results at every competition. God willing, we will continue raising our flag at international events," he said.

Speaking about his preparation, Pashayev admitted that training sessions are demanding and require discipline both on and off the water.

"If you want to succeed, you have to overcome difficulties. Every athlete must follow a strict sleep schedule and pay close attention to nutrition," he explained.

Although he was once interested in boxing, Pashayev said he is now fully focused on rowing and encouraged young people to try the sport.

The 2026 Amber Oars champion also made it clear that representing Azerbaijan at the Olympic Games remains his ultimate dream.

"Competing at the Olympic Games and representing your country is every athlete's dream. I definitely see myself as an Olympian, and I hope to raise our flag as high as possible there," Pashayev said.

Shahriyar Samadov
Idman.Biz
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