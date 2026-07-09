Azerbaijan names 12-athlete squad for international regatta in Georgia - PHOTO

Azerbaijan will be represented by 12 athletes at the international rowing and canoe regatta in Poti, Georgia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, the national team will compete across rowing, canoe and kayak disciplines.

In rowing, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ismayil Shirinov, Sabit Abdullayev, Mahammad Hasanov and Isabala Dadashzade.

The canoe team will feature Fakhri Sadiqli, Vagif Mustafazade and Rustam Asgarov, who will be aiming for podium finishes.

In the kayak events, Ivan Vorobyanskyi, Giyas Ahmadov, Tengiz Gagnidze, Elmir Tarverdiyev and Mustafa Valizade will compete.

The Azerbaijani delegation will be led by coaches Tofiq Bayramov and Farid Saadov.

The international regatta in Poti will bring together athletes from several countries and serves as an important opportunity for Azerbaijan's paddlers and rowers to gain international experience ahead of future continental competitions.