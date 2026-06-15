15 June 2026
EN

Azerbaijani canoeist wins second gold medal in Masters category - PHOTO

Rowing
News
15 June 2026 16:18
26
Azerbaijani canoeist wins second gold medal in Masters category

Azerbaijani athlete Bogdan Kurudz has claimed his second gold medal at the European Canoe Sprint Championships being held in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Kurudz, competing in the Masters category (35-39 years), dominated the men's C1 200-meter event and crossed the finish line ahead of all his rivals to secure the continental title.

The victory marked his second gold medal of the championship. Just two days earlier, the Azerbaijani canoeist had also won the C1 500-meter race, becoming European champion in that discipline as well.

Kurudz's double success highlights a strong performance by the Azerbaijani representative at one of Europe's most prestigious canoe sprint events for Masters athletes.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Baku hosts rowing competition for state institution employees - PHOTO
12 June 11:35
Rowing

Baku hosts rowing competition for state institution employees - PHOTO

Representatives of several government bodies competed on Baku Boulevard in single, double and mixed boat events
Azerbaijan names squad for Rowing World Cup stage in Plovdiv
9 June 12:41
Rowing

Azerbaijan names squad for Rowing World Cup stage in Plovdiv

Two lightweight rowers to represent the country at the prestigious international regatta in Bulgaria
Azerbaijani athlete set to compete at European Canoe Sprint Championships
8 June 17:01
Rowing

Azerbaijani athlete set to compete at European Canoe Sprint Championships

Bronze medallist to represent Azerbaijan in Portugal

Giyas Ahmadov: “This is the result of the right training process”
1 May 17:14
Rowing

Giyas Ahmadov: “This is the result of the right training process”

Azerbaijani rower reflects on gold medal success at President Cup regatta in Mingachevir
Azerbaijan finish President Cup 2026 regatta with nine medals - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO
1 May 15:43
Rowing

Azerbaijan finish President Cup 2026 regatta with nine medals - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

Hosts impress in Mingachevir as young talents deliver strong results across international field
Alimurad Hajizada wins silver at President Cup 2026 despite cold conditions - VIDEO
29 April 16:59
Rowing

Alimurad Hajizada wins silver at President Cup 2026 despite cold conditions - VIDEO

Young Azerbaijani kayaker delivers first medal for team on opening day of regatta

Most read

Brazil begin their World Cup 2026 journey, Turkey's long-awaited return
13 June 18:00
World Cup 2026

Brazil begin their World Cup 2026 journey, Turkey's long-awaited return

Four matches on the third day of the tournament could bring plenty of surprises for football fans
Body found near Iran national team's World Cup training base in Mexico
13 June 15:18
World Cup 2026

Body found near Iran national team's World Cup training base in Mexico

Discovery made outside stadium used by Iran ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 opener
Pulisic surpasses Ronaldo in World Cup assists despite playing far fewer matches
13 June 16:48
World football

Pulisic surpasses Ronaldo in World Cup assists despite playing far fewer matches

US captain reached a notable milestone during his team's 4-1 victory over Paraguay
VAR makes World Cup history with first mistaken identity intervention
13 June 12:18
World football

VAR makes World Cup history with first mistaken identity intervention

Match officials overturned a yellow card decision during the USA–Paraguay clash at FIFA World Cup 2026