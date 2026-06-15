Azerbaijani canoeist wins second gold medal in Masters category - PHOTO

Azerbaijani athlete Bogdan Kurudz has claimed his second gold medal at the European Canoe Sprint Championships being held in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Kurudz, competing in the Masters category (35-39 years), dominated the men's C1 200-meter event and crossed the finish line ahead of all his rivals to secure the continental title.

The victory marked his second gold medal of the championship. Just two days earlier, the Azerbaijani canoeist had also won the C1 500-meter race, becoming European champion in that discipline as well.

Kurudz's double success highlights a strong performance by the Azerbaijani representative at one of Europe's most prestigious canoe sprint events for Masters athletes.