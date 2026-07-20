21 July 2026
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Azerbaijan name four-athlete squad for European Canoe Sprint Championships

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20 July 2026 14:32
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Azerbaijan name four-athlete squad for European Canoe Sprint Championships

Azerbaijan will be represented by four athletes at the 2026 European Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 Championships in Szeged, Hungary.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, the national delegation will compete in both kayak and canoe events at the continental competition.

Alimurad Hajizada and Amil Ramazanov will represent Azerbaijan in the kayak disciplines, while Huseyn Samadli and Tatyana Smilovenko have been selected to compete in the canoe events.

The championships will bring together Europe's top emerging paddlers, with athletes competing for medals across junior and under-23 categories.

The 2026 European Championships are scheduled to take place from July 23 to 26 in Szeged, one of Europe's traditional hosts of major canoe sprint events.

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