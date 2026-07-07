7 July 2026
EN

Azerbaijan’s U-19 rower to compete at Lithuanian Open Championship

Rowing
News
7 July 2026 15:46
26
Azerbaijan’s U-19 rower to compete at Lithuanian Open Championship

Azerbaijan’s U-19 national rowing team member Azer Ilyasov will take part in another international competition during the team’s training camp in Lithuania.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijan Aquatic Sports Federation announced that the athlete will compete at the Lithuanian Open Championship.

The tournament will be held on July 11-12 in the city of Siauliai. Athletes in the U-19 and U-23 age categories are expected to participate in the competition.

For Ilyasov, the event will be an important opportunity to gain more international experience and test his level against strong opponents as part of his preparation for future starts.

Idman.Biz
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