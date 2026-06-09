9 June 2026
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Azerbaijan names squad for Rowing World Cup stage in Plovdiv

Rowing
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9 June 2026 12:41
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Azerbaijan names squad for Rowing World Cup stage in Plovdiv

The second stage of the World Rowing Cup will take place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from June 12 to 14, bringing together some of the world's top athletes in academic rowing.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan will be represented by two athletes from the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation. Ziya Mammadzade and Nurlan Pashayev have been selected to compete for medals at the prestigious event.

Both Azerbaijani rowers will race in the lightweight category, where they will face strong competition from leading crews and athletes from across Europe and beyond.

The World Rowing Cup is one of the most important annual competitions in the sport, serving as a key benchmark for athletes ahead of major international championships. Strong performances in Plovdiv could provide valuable momentum for Azerbaijan's rowers during the remainder of the season.

Idman.Biz
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