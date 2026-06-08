8 June 2026
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Azerbaijani athlete set to compete at European Canoe Sprint Championships

Rowing
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8 June 2026 17:01
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Azerbaijani athlete set to compete at European Canoe Sprint Championships

Azerbaijani athlete Tatyana Smilovenko will represent her country at the European Canoe Sprint Championships, scheduled to take place from 11 to 14 June in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.

According to the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, the national team member will compete in the canoe events as Azerbaijan looks to make its mark on the continental stage.

Smilovenko heads into the competition with valuable international experience and a proven record at major tournaments. Last year, she claimed a bronze medal at the European Championships for juniors and under-23 athletes held in Pitești, Romania, one of the most notable achievements of her career to date.

The European Championships will bring together many of the continent's leading paddlers and serve as an important benchmark ahead of future international competitions.

Azerbaijan's rowing and canoeing programme has continued to develop in recent years, with young athletes increasingly achieving success at European-level events.

Idman.Biz
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