Azerbaijan finish President Cup 2026 regatta with nine medals - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s team concluded the President Cup 2026 international regatta with a total of nine medals.

According to İdman.Biz, the competition was held in Mingachevir and dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth, bringing together young athletes from across Europe and Asia.

On the final day of the regatta, the Azerbaijani team added four more medals to their tally - one gold, one silver and two bronze. Among the medallists were Azer Ilyasov and Tunar Mammadzade, who secured bronze in the double sculls 1500m event in the 2008–2009 age category.

Overall, Azerbaijani athletes finished the tournament with nine medals, underlining the country’s steady progress in rowing and canoeing disciplines and the emergence of a promising new generation.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, featured more than 100 athletes representing countries including Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The President Cup has become a key fixture in Azerbaijan’s sporting calendar, providing valuable international experience for young competitors and strengthening the nation’s presence in water sports.

14:32

Azerbaijan’s athletes secured gold and silver medals on the final day of the President Cup 2026 international regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth.

According to İdman.Biz, the medals were won in kayak events, underlining the team’s strong performance across the competition held in Mingachevir.

Tengiz Gagnidze and Giyas Ahmadov, competing in the 2008–2009 age category, claimed gold in the double kayak 200m event. Meanwhile, Niyaz Malikov and Ivan Vorobyanski finished second in the same discipline, earning silver for Azerbaijan.

The President Cup regatta has become a key fixture in Azerbaijan’s sporting calendar, bringing together young talents from different countries and providing a platform for developing athletes to gain international experience.

09:59

The President Cup 2026 international rowing and canoeing regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth, will conclude today in Mingachevir.

According to İdman.Biz, the final medal events will take place at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre, where the last podium places of the tournament are set to be decided.

Azerbaijan have already enjoyed a strong showing at the regatta. Azer Ilyasov won gold in the men’s single sculls over 1,500 metres among athletes born in 2008-2009, while Alimurad Hajizade took silver in the single kayak 500m event.

There was also bronze for the pair of Mustafa Valizade and Elmir Tarverdiyev in the double kayak 500m race among athletes born in 2010-2011. Another Azerbaijani duo, Niyaz Malikov and Ivan Vorobyanski, secured bronze in the double kayak 1,000m event in the 2008-2009 age group.

Earlier in the competition, Hajizade had also claimed silver in the single kayak 200m race, adding to Azerbaijan’s medal tally at the event.

The tournament is organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation. More than 100 athletes are taking part, representing Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.