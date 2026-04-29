29 April 2026
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Alimurad Hajizada wins silver at President Cup 2026 despite cold conditions - VIDEO

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29 April 2026 16:59
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Alimurad Hajizada wins silver at President Cup 2026 despite cold conditions - VIDEO

Young Azerbaijani kayaker delivers first medal for team on opening day of regatta

Alimurad Hajizada secured a silver medal for Azerbaijan on the opening day of the President Cup 2026 international regatta, overcoming difficult weather conditions to deliver a strong performance.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the young athlete, competing in the one-man kayak (K1) 200m event in the 2008–2009 age category, finished second to claim one of the first medals of the tournament for the host nation.

“The weather was cold, but despite that I was able to show my strength,” Hajizada said after the race. “I’m happy to have won the first medal for Azerbaijan. I’ve been preparing for this competition for a long time. Hopefully, next time we will win gold for our country.”

The regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, is one of the key international water sports events held in Azerbaijan this season, bringing together athletes from multiple countries.

Hajizada’s result highlights the emergence of a new generation of Azerbaijani athletes in rowing and kayaking, as the country continues to invest in developing talent across Olympic water sports disciplines.

Humay Isgandarova

Idman.Biz
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