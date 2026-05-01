Giyas Ahmadov: “This is the result of the right training process”

Azerbaijani rower Giyas Ahmadov has credited disciplined preparation for his team’s success at the President Cup 2026 international regatta.

According to İdman.Biz, Ahmadov spoke to journalists after winning gold on the final day of the competition held in Mingachevir, which was dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth.

“This is the result of the right training process,” he said. “We prepared very seriously for this competition. We believed from the beginning that our result would be excellent, and I’m very happy that we achieved the highest outcome.”

Ahmadov also acknowledged the challenges faced during the regatta, noting that the daytime schedule added an extra level of fatigue for the athletes. “Despite some difficulties, including the races being held during the day, we managed to deliver,” he added.

Ahmadov, alongside Tengiz Gagnidze, secured gold in the men’s kayak 200m event in the 2008–2009 age category, contributing to Azerbaijan’s strong overall performance at the tournament.

The President Cup regatta brought together more than 100 athletes from multiple countries and continues to serve as an important platform for developing young talent in rowing and canoeing.