28 April 2026
EN

Baku to host President Cup sailing regatta in honour of Heydar Aliyev anniversary

Rowing
News
28 April 2026 14:32
33
Baku to host President Cup sailing regatta in honour of Heydar Aliyev anniversary

A new sporting event dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev will take place in Baku, as the city prepares to host the President Cup sailing regatta.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the competition is organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation. The event will be held on 2–3 May along the Seaside Boulevard, one of the capital’s most prominent sporting and cultural locations on the Caspian coast.

More than 30 athletes are expected to compete, representing both the national federation and the Khazar Sailing Club. The regatta will be staged across two categories, with younger participants racing in the Optimist class and youth competitors taking part in the ILCA4 class.

The event forms part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to develop sailing and water sports, while also commemorating a key date in the country’s national calendar. Winners will be awarded medals and diplomas following the conclusion of the competition near the Yacht Club area on the Baku Boulevard.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Parade held at official opening ceremony of President Cup 2026 regatta in Mingachevir - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO
16:35
Rowing

Parade held at official opening ceremony of President Cup 2026 regatta in Mingachevir - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

International rowing and canoe event gathers athletes from 16 countries across Azerbaijan venues
Sports minister hails strong international turnout for President Cup 2026 regatta
27 April 17:13
Rowing

Sports minister hails strong international turnout for President Cup 2026 regatta

Event marks continued expansion of major competitions in Azerbaijan’s newly restored regions
President Cup 2026 international regatta gets underway at Sarsang reservoir - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 April 12:31
Rowing

President Cup 2026 international regatta gets underway at Sarsang reservoir - PHOTO/VIDEO

Over 100 athletes from 16 countries compete in multi-discipline rowing and canoe events in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy
22 April 15:59
Rowing

Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy

Three-athlete squad set for key international test as development programme continues
President Cup regatta to begin in Sarsang for the first time
16 April 17:25
Rowing

President Cup regatta to begin in Sarsang for the first time

International rowing event to bring together athletes from 16 countries across Azerbaijan

Euronews highlights Azerbaijan’s growing ambitions in water sports
28 March 13:54
Rowing

Euronews highlights Azerbaijan’s growing ambitions in water sports - VIDEO

International federation leaders visit key venues as plans for new competitions emerge

Most read

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns
27 April 13:14
Football

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns

Midfielder’s off-field incident adds to uncertainty over recovery and return to action
Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers
27 April 11:12
World football

Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers

Brazil forward’s absence raises fresh questions amid ongoing scrutiny of his fitness and future
Fenerbahce fan destroys TV after heavy derby defeat to Galatasaray - VIDEO
27 April 14:33
Football

Fenerbahce fan destroys TV after heavy derby defeat to Galatasaray - VIDEO

Viral footage captures supporter’s reaction as title race setback deepens frustration
Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father
09:23
World football

Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father

Georgia international remains committed despite reported Premier League interest