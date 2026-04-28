Baku to host President Cup sailing regatta in honour of Heydar Aliyev anniversary

A new sporting event dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev will take place in Baku, as the city prepares to host the President Cup sailing regatta.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the competition is organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation. The event will be held on 2–3 May along the Seaside Boulevard, one of the capital’s most prominent sporting and cultural locations on the Caspian coast.

More than 30 athletes are expected to compete, representing both the national federation and the Khazar Sailing Club. The regatta will be staged across two categories, with younger participants racing in the Optimist class and youth competitors taking part in the ILCA4 class.

The event forms part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to develop sailing and water sports, while also commemorating a key date in the country’s national calendar. Winners will be awarded medals and diplomas following the conclusion of the competition near the Yacht Club area on the Baku Boulevard.