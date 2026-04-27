President Cup 2026 international regatta gets underway at Sarsang reservoir

The President Cup 2026 international regatta begins today in Azerbaijan, marking a significant moment for water sports in the region as the event is staged at the Sarsang reservoir for the first time.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the competition is organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, and is dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The opening day, on April 27, features exhibition performances and the first races across academic rowing, kayak, canoe, dragon boat and sailing disciplines.

The event also includes a ceremonial programme, with scooters carrying the flags of participating nations across the water, alongside displays of Azerbaijani national music and dance, highlighting the cultural dimension of the regatta.

More than 100 athletes from 16 countries are taking part, including representatives from Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The regatta will run until May 1 and forms part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to promote international sporting events and develop water sports infrastructure, particularly in newly utilised venues such as Sarsang.