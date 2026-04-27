27 April 2026
EN

President Cup 2026 international regatta gets underway at Sarsang reservoir

Rowing
News
27 April 2026 12:31
6
President Cup 2026 international regatta gets underway at Sarsang reservoir

The President Cup 2026 international regatta begins today in Azerbaijan, marking a significant moment for water sports in the region as the event is staged at the Sarsang reservoir for the first time.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the competition is organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, and is dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The opening day, on April 27, features exhibition performances and the first races across academic rowing, kayak, canoe, dragon boat and sailing disciplines.

The event also includes a ceremonial programme, with scooters carrying the flags of participating nations across the water, alongside displays of Azerbaijani national music and dance, highlighting the cultural dimension of the regatta.

More than 100 athletes from 16 countries are taking part, including representatives from Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The regatta will run until May 1 and forms part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to promote international sporting events and develop water sports infrastructure, particularly in newly utilised venues such as Sarsang.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy
22 April 15:59
Rowing

Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy

Three-athlete squad set for key international test as development programme continues
President Cup regatta to begin in Sarsang for the first time
16 April 17:25
Rowing

President Cup regatta to begin in Sarsang for the first time

International rowing event to bring together athletes from 16 countries across Azerbaijan

Euronews highlights Azerbaijan’s growing ambitions in water sports
28 March 13:54
Rowing

Euronews highlights Azerbaijan’s growing ambitions in water sports - VIDEO

International federation leaders visit key venues as plans for new competitions emerge

Reorganisation of Azerbaijan’s water sports governing body continues
28 February 14:05
Rowing

Reorganisation of Azerbaijan’s water sports governing body continues

Sailing federation to be integrated into newly structured national organisation

AKAF board holds annual review meeting for 2025
14 January 13:48
Rowing

AKAF board holds annual review meeting for 2025

Coaching appointments approved and referees committee established
IV Sports Festival opens in Gabala - PHOTO
25 November 2025 12:04
Rowing

IV Sports Festival opens in Gabala - PHOTO

Canoeing and Rowing Federation showcases equipment at Heydar Aliyev Park

Most read

Rooney wants Ronaldo to win the 2026 World Cup
25 April 10:36
World football

Rooney wants Ronaldo to win the 2026 World Cup

Former England captain backs Portugal star and Fernandes ahead of global tournament
Pizza row in Italy ends in fatal attack on footballer Gabriel Vaccaro
24 April 17:58
Football

Pizza row in Italy ends in fatal attack on footballer Gabriel Vaccaro

Police detain suspects after fatal stabbing following street altercation
Bayern Munich and Barcelona named most entertaining teams in world football ranking
24 April 17:14
Football

Bayern Munich and Barcelona named most entertaining teams in world football ranking

ESPN list highlights attacking quality and tactical intensity among Europe’s elite clubs
Italy turn to Guardiola after World Cup failure
25 April 11:24
World football

Italy turn to Guardiola after World Cup failure

FIGC prepared to push for Manchester City boss as Azzurri seek fresh direction