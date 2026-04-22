22 April 2026
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Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy

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22 April 2026 15:59
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Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy

Azerbaijan’s youth rowing team will take part in the Paolo d'Aloja Memorial Regatta, which is set to be held in Italy, Idman.Biz reports.

The Azerbaijan Aquatics Federation has selected a three-athlete squad for the competition, continuing its efforts to provide international exposure for emerging talents. The team includes Azer Ilyasov, Ziya Mammadzade and Nurlan Pashayev.

The delegation will be led by head coach Vladimir Morozov, who is expected to guide the young athletes through one of the most recognised development regattas in Europe.

The Paolo d’Aloja Memorial is traditionally viewed as an important stepping stone for junior and youth rowers aiming to progress onto the senior international stage, offering valuable racing experience against strong European opposition.

Idman.Biz
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