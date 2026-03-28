Euronews highlights Azerbaijan’s growing ambitions in water sports - VIDEO

A feature on Euronews has spotlighted the development of water sports in Azerbaijan, focusing on recent high-level visits by global canoeing officials.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the programme covered the trip of Thomas Konietzko and Jean Zoungrana to the country.

During their visit, the delegation toured the administrative headquarters of the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, as well as key training and competition venues including the Baku Rowing and Canoe Club and the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre in Mingachevir. The guests also travelled to the Sarsang reservoir, where discussions were held about the potential to host international rowing and canoeing competitions.

The visit follows earlier remarks by Ilham Aliyev, who highlighted the prospects of staging rowing events at the Sarsang reservoir during a national sports review meeting in 2025. The swift organisation of the inspection visit reflects Azerbaijan’s intent to position itself as a future host for major international water sports events.