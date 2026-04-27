Sports minister hails strong international turnout for President Cup 2026 regatta

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has welcomed the wide international participation in the President Cup 2026 rowing regatta, describing it as a positive sign for the country’s growing role in hosting major sporting events.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Gayibov made the remarks while speaking to journalists, highlighting that the tournament, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, has attracted athletes from a large number of countries.

The minister also noted that, for the first time, an international competition is being held in the Aghdara region, part of Azerbaijan’s recently restored territories. He emphasised that, under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, sporting events are increasingly being staged in these areas, many of them with international status.

“This is already the fifth rowing event of this kind. The President Cup regatta has previously been successfully organised in Sugovushan and on the Kondalanchay River. It is particularly encouraging to see strong international representation at the current competition,” Gayibov said, congratulating participants ahead of the upcoming sporting celebration.

The official opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 regatta is set to take place in Mingachevir, with more than 100 athletes from 16 countries, including Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, competing. The event will run until May 1.