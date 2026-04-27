27 April 2026
EN

Sports minister hails strong international turnout for President Cup 2026 regatta

Rowing
News
27 April 2026 17:13
20
Sports minister hails strong international turnout for President Cup 2026 regatta

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has welcomed the wide international participation in the President Cup 2026 rowing regatta, describing it as a positive sign for the country’s growing role in hosting major sporting events.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Gayibov made the remarks while speaking to journalists, highlighting that the tournament, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, has attracted athletes from a large number of countries.

The minister also noted that, for the first time, an international competition is being held in the Aghdara region, part of Azerbaijan’s recently restored territories. He emphasised that, under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, sporting events are increasingly being staged in these areas, many of them with international status.

“This is already the fifth rowing event of this kind. The President Cup regatta has previously been successfully organised in Sugovushan and on the Kondalanchay River. It is particularly encouraging to see strong international representation at the current competition,” Gayibov said, congratulating participants ahead of the upcoming sporting celebration.

The official opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026 regatta is set to take place in Mingachevir, with more than 100 athletes from 16 countries, including Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, competing. The event will run until May 1.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

President Cup 2026 international regatta gets underway at Sarsang reservoir
12:31
Rowing

President Cup 2026 international regatta gets underway at Sarsang reservoir

Over 100 athletes from 16 countries compete in multi-discipline rowing and canoe events in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy
22 April 15:59
Rowing

Azerbaijan youth rowing team to compete at Paolo d’Aloja Memorial in Italy

Three-athlete squad set for key international test as development programme continues
President Cup regatta to begin in Sarsang for the first time
16 April 17:25
Rowing

President Cup regatta to begin in Sarsang for the first time

International rowing event to bring together athletes from 16 countries across Azerbaijan

Euronews highlights Azerbaijan’s growing ambitions in water sports
28 March 13:54
Rowing

Euronews highlights Azerbaijan’s growing ambitions in water sports - VIDEO

International federation leaders visit key venues as plans for new competitions emerge

Reorganisation of Azerbaijan’s water sports governing body continues
28 February 14:05
Rowing

Reorganisation of Azerbaijan’s water sports governing body continues

Sailing federation to be integrated into newly structured national organisation

AKAF board holds annual review meeting for 2025
14 January 13:48
Rowing

AKAF board holds annual review meeting for 2025

Coaching appointments approved and referees committee established

Most read

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns
13:14
Football

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns

Midfielder’s off-field incident adds to uncertainty over recovery and return to action
Rooney wants Ronaldo to win the 2026 World Cup
25 April 10:36
World football

Rooney wants Ronaldo to win the 2026 World Cup

Former England captain backs Portugal star and Fernandes ahead of global tournament
Italy turn to Guardiola after World Cup failure
25 April 11:24
World football

Italy turn to Guardiola after World Cup failure

FIGC prepared to push for Manchester City boss as Azzurri seek fresh direction
Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers
11:12
World football

Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers

Brazil forward’s absence raises fresh questions amid ongoing scrutiny of his fitness and future