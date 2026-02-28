28 February 2026
EN

Reorganisation of Azerbaijan’s water sports governing body continues

Rowing
News
28 February 2026 14:05
22
Reorganisation of Azerbaijan’s water sports governing body continues

The process of restructuring the former Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation under the new name Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation is ongoing, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As reported by İdman.Biz, officials have confirmed that the dissolved Sailing Federation will be incorporated into the newly formed governing body. The move is part of a broader reform aimed at consolidating oversight of water-based Olympic disciplines under a single administrative structure.

However, despite the official announcement made on 20 February this year, no updates regarding the name change or reorganisation have yet appeared on the former Canoe and Rowing Federation’s official website. There has also been no public statement posted online confirming the transition, raising questions about the pace and transparency of the process.

The restructuring is expected to streamline management, funding and development pathways across canoeing, rowing and sailing, strengthening coordination ahead of future international competitions. Further details regarding leadership appointments and structural changes are anticipated in the coming weeks.

İdman.Biz will continue to provide updates on developments within the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

AKAF board holds annual review meeting for 2025
14 January 13:48
Rowing

AKAF board holds annual review meeting for 2025

Coaching appointments approved and referees committee established
IV Sports Festival opens in Gabala - PHOTO
25 November 2025 12:04
Rowing

IV Sports Festival opens in Gabala - PHOTO

Canoeing and Rowing Federation showcases equipment at Heydar Aliyev Park
Leyla Aliyeva met with athletes at rowing base in Mingachevir - PHOTO
14 November 2025 13:50
Rowing

Leyla Aliyeva met with athletes at rowing base in Mingachevir - PHOTO

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation watched the rowing training process
Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation to celebrate memorandum anniversary with China’s Deep Dive
7 November 2025 14:59
Rowing

Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation to celebrate memorandum anniversary with China’s Deep Dive

Event to highlight achievements in 2025 and promote rowing and clean water initiatives
Azerbaijani rowers conclude the 3rd CIS Games with four medals - PHOTO
6 October 2025 13:44
Rowing

Azerbaijani rowers conclude the 3rd CIS Games with four medals - PHOTO

The rowing competitions of the 3rd CIS Games wrapped up in Mingachevir
Rowing competitions continue at 3rd CIS Games in Mingachevir - VIDEO
6 October 2025 11:14
Rowing

Rowing competitions continue at 3rd CIS Games in Mingachevir - VIDEO

Canoe and Rowing Federation highlights intense battles and wishes athletes success

Most read

Oleksandr Usyk denies reports of Zuffa Boxing deal amid fresh speculation
26 February 13:40
Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk denies reports of Zuffa Boxing deal amid fresh speculation

Undisputed heavyweight champion urges fans to rely on official statements
Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini
26 February 13:05
World football

Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini

Sporting director insists head coach’s future has “never been in doubt”
Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash
26 February 17:45
World football

Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash

Former Netherlands international speaks out in defence of Vinicius Junior
Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe
26 February 12:30
World football

Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe

Portuguese forward reportedly attracting serious interest from Stamford Bridge