Reorganisation of Azerbaijan’s water sports governing body continues

The process of restructuring the former Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation under the new name Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation is ongoing, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As reported by İdman.Biz, officials have confirmed that the dissolved Sailing Federation will be incorporated into the newly formed governing body. The move is part of a broader reform aimed at consolidating oversight of water-based Olympic disciplines under a single administrative structure.

However, despite the official announcement made on 20 February this year, no updates regarding the name change or reorganisation have yet appeared on the former Canoe and Rowing Federation’s official website. There has also been no public statement posted online confirming the transition, raising questions about the pace and transparency of the process.

The restructuring is expected to streamline management, funding and development pathways across canoeing, rowing and sailing, strengthening coordination ahead of future international competitions. Further details regarding leadership appointments and structural changes are anticipated in the coming weeks.

İdman.Biz will continue to provide updates on developments within the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.