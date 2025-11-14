16 November 2025
Leyla Aliyeva met with athletes at rowing base in Mingachevir - PHOTO

Rowing
News
14 November 2025 13:50
Leyla Aliyeva met with athletes at rowing base in Mingachevir - PHOTO

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, visited the rowing base as part of her trip to the city of Mingachevir.

Idman.Biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that Leyla Aliyeva was provided with detailed information about the activities of the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center built on the Kura River, the infrastructure created here, the preparations process of athletes, as well as their achievements. It was noted that the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center is unique rowing base not only in the CIS, but also in Europe.

The national rowing team’s center operates as one of the main training bases. Here, conditions have been created that meet modern standards for athletes of different age groups to train at a professional level. The training base is provided with all the necessary infrastructure, sports equipment, and systems that meet safety requirements.

The meeting highlighted the efforts to attract young people to a healthy lifestyle, promote rowing more widely, and strengthen sports infrastructure in the region.

Leyla Aliyeva watched the rowing training process and had a conversation with the athletes.

