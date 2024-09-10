Vali Israfilov: "I will try for a gold medal in the next competitions"

"I was performing in a different category."

Para swimmer Vali Israfilov, who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, said this at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Idman.biz reports.

Israfilov emphasized that he was happy to have achieved this result: "I was close to the silver medal. Unfortunately, it didn't work. I will try for a gold medal in the next competitions."

At the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Azerbaijan, represented by 18 athletes in 7 sports, won a total of 11 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze. Azerbaijan took the 28th place among 169 countries in the medal ranking.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz