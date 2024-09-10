"It is a proud feeling to properly represent Azerbaijan in Paris."

Azerbaijan’s Said Najafzade, who won a gold medal in the long jump in the T12 category of para-athletics at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, told reporters, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized that he won a gold medal for the first time at the Paralympic Games: "I won a bronze medal at the first Paralympics. This time I was able to replace it with gold. I am very happy."

Another Para athlete, Orkhan Aslanov, who won gold in the T13 long jump, thanked Ilham Aliyev and Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their support: "I have a lot to say. After Tokyo, I also won gold in the competition in Paris."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz