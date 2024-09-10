10 September 2024
EN

Ilham Zakiyev: "I am very happy to return home with a bronze medal"

Paris-2024
News
10 September 2024 07:25
36
Ilham Zakiyev: "I am very happy to return home with a bronze medal"

"This was my 6th Paralympic Games."

Ilham Zakiyev, Para judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, participating in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, said this at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Idman.biz reports.

Zakiyev, who won a bronze medal in the J1 category at 90+ kg, shared his impressions about the competition: "I was receiving treatment for a long time due to my injuries. That's why I couldn't train as I wanted. However, despite all this, I am very happy that I returned to the Motherland with a bronze medal. In the first match, when I was fighting against my French opponent, the bias of the judges was felt. I dedicate my victory to my homeland and people."

Commenting on his persistent struggle at the age of 44, Zakiyev emphasized the importance of a person working on himself: "When a person does his work with love, he can always get good results from it."

Azerbaijan was represented in the tournament by 18 athletes in 7 sports. The Azerbaijani team finished the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games with 11 medals (4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze).

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

