10 September 2024
EN

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my iconic move to the Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood"

Paris-2024
News
10 September 2024 07:18
34
Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my iconic move to the Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood"

"I am very happy that I was able to achieve this success."

Per Idman.biz, Lamiya Valiyeva, gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games held in France, said this at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The 4-time world champion noted that this success is a great achievement for her:

"I would like to express my gratitude to our head of state Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for showing such attention and care to athletes. I believe that our achievements will be more than that."

Valiyeva said that she believed that she would win before the competition.

"I dedicate my iconic move I did to the Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood. We will always remain one nation, two states. That's why I dedicated my success to our brotherhood."

Lamiya Valiyeva became the Paralympic Champion for the second time by breaking the world record in the 100-meter run in the T13 category at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. She won a silver medal in the distance of 400 m.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vali Israfilov: "I will try for a gold medal in the next competitions"
08:10
Paris-2024

Vali Israfilov: "I will try for a gold medal in the next competitions"

"I was performing in a different category"
"It is a proud feeling to properly represent Azerbaijan in Paris"
08:06
Paris-2024

"It is a proud feeling to properly represent Azerbaijan in Paris"

"It is a proud feeling to properly represent Azerbaijan in Paris"

Ilham Zakiyev: "I am very happy to return home with a bronze medal"
07:25
Paris-2024

Ilham Zakiyev: "I am very happy to return home with a bronze medal"

"I dedicate my victory to my homeland and people."
Welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani Paralympians - PHOTO
06:38
Paris-2024

Welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani Paralympians - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team, which successfully performed at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, has returned to their homeland
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony
8 September 22:30
Paris-2024

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games has started
Paris 2024: The flag bearers of the Azerbaijan national team were announced at the closing ceremony
8 September 14:23
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: The flag bearers of the Azerbaijan national team were announced at the closing ceremony

Azerbaijani Paralympic champions Said Najafzade and Lamiya Valiyeva will perform this task

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze
7 September 22:19
Paralympism

Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO
7 September 23:04
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO

"I congratulate the bronze medalist!"
26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia
8 September 11:09
Football

26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time