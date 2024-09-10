Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my iconic move to the Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood"

"I am very happy that I was able to achieve this success."

Per Idman.biz, Lamiya Valiyeva, gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games held in France, said this at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The 4-time world champion noted that this success is a great achievement for her:

"I would like to express my gratitude to our head of state Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for showing such attention and care to athletes. I believe that our achievements will be more than that."

Valiyeva said that she believed that she would win before the competition.

"I dedicate my iconic move I did to the Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood. We will always remain one nation, two states. That's why I dedicated my success to our brotherhood."

Lamiya Valiyeva became the Paralympic Champion for the second time by breaking the world record in the 100-meter run in the T13 category at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. She won a silver medal in the distance of 400 m.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz