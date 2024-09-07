10 September 2024
5-time Paralympics winner: "Any medal means victory"

Paris-2024
News
7 September 2024 21:58
5-time Paralympics winner: "Any medal means victory"

"It's my 6th Paralympic Games. I wasn't satisfied with my preparation."

This was said by Azerbaijan's parajudoka Ilham Zakiyev (J1, +90 kg), who won the bronze medal of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Idman.biz reports.

He said that he dedicates the victory to the people of Azerbaijan: "Due to injuries, my preparation was not at the level I wanted. However, I was lucky to get a bronze medal. Any medal in the Paralympics means victory. I am very happy, many people have worked hard for this medal - coaches, training partners, family, the federation. I thank God for this victory. I dedicate this victory to the people of Azerbaijan. Finally, we speak on behalf of Azerbaijan, whose borders have been fully liberated. We will always try to keep our tricolor flag high."

Zakiyev was on the podium at the Paralympic Games for the 5th time. He won gold medals in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Paralympics, and bronze medals in London 2012 and Tokyo 2020.

