4 September 2024
EN

Sabir Zeynalov: "I will do my best to return to the Motherland with a gold medal after 4 years"

Paris-2024
News
4 September 2024 06:49
16
"It is a proud feeling to participate in this kind of competition."

Idman.biz informs that Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), the taekwondo player of the Azerbaijan national team participating in the Paris-2024 Paralympic Games, said this at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The bronze medal winner said that his new goal is to secure a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028: "I will do my best to return to the Motherland with a gold medal after 4 years. My main goal now was the championship. But it didn't work due to some mistakes on my part. It's true, I'm disappointed. But it is necessary to learn from mistakes. All this is also an experience."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani parataekwondo team finished the Paralympic Games with 1 gold and 1 bronze medal.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Idman.biz

