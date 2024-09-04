Azerbaijani para-taewondoists' welcoming ceremony - PHOTO

The men's para-taewondoists of the Azerbaijan national team, who successfully performed at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, have returned to their homeland.

As Idman.biz reports, the athletes, including the two Paralympic prize winners, were welcomed by the sports community, family members and relatives at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the leadership of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, as well as other members of the delegation.

The Azerbaijan national team took the second place with 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in terms of the number of medals in the final standings.

In Paris 2024, Imameddin Khalilov (K44, 70 kg) won a gold medal, Sabir Zeynalov (K44, 58 kg) won a bronze medal, and Abulfaz Abuzarli (K44, 80 kg) advanced to the quarterfinals.

A total of 52 countries were represented in the parataekwondo competitions.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz