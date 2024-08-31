1 September 2024
Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO

31 August 2024 20:07
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are underway.

Azerbaijani paraswimmer Raman Saley joined the fight today, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative in the S12 category competes in 100-meter backstroke. He was the group leader in the qualifying stage with a time of 1:01.29. Saley, who was second in the overall competition, advanced to the finals. Azerbaijani representative took the second place in the final with the result of 1:00.67.

Saley is a silver medalist of Rio 2016 and a double gold medalist of Tokyo 2020.

Idman.biz

