Paris 2024: Aybeniz Babayeva took 14th place

Para-athlete competitions continue at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Today another sniper of the Azerbaijan national team was in front of the target, Idman.biz reports.

Aybeniz Babayeva, who performed in the P2 category, competed in the 10-meter shooting. Azerbaijani representative, who scored 542 points, took the 14th place in the qualification stage. Aybeniz, who could not be among the 8 participants who qualified for the final, stopped the fight.

The winners of this category will be determined in the decisive round, which will start at 16:45.

Idman.biz