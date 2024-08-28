28 August 2024
EN

Paris 2024: meeting with Azerbaijani paralympians in the athletes' village

Paris-2024
News
28 August 2024 17:07
13
Paris 2024: meeting with Azerbaijani paralympians in the athletes' village

Officials of the National Paralympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports met with the members of the Azerbaijani national team who will participate in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

As per Idman.biz, at the meeting held in the Athletes' Village, it is emphasized that the development of sports in Azerbaijan, including the Paralympics, is a special focus said by President Ilham Aliyev.

Later, we wished success to Azerbaijani athletes who will compete in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. It was said that they are determined to score brilliant victories in the competition.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Chung-Won Choi: "I believe that we all remember the first World Championship held in Baku"
12:34
Paris-2024

Chung-Won Choi: "I believe that we all remember the first World Championship held in Baku"

"Representatives of 52 countries - a total of 121 participants - will compete for medals at our event in Paris."
Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Paralympians are waiting for the start
11:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Paralympians are waiting for the start

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will start today
Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO
20 August 15:26
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

The head coach of the team, Farid Taghizade, said that the parataekwondo players are in good shape and expressed his expectations from the Paralympics
Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW
20 August 11:35
Paris-2024

Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW

"I believe that our compatriots living in France will not leave our Paralympians alone"
Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold
18 August 18:20
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold

1 million tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been sold

Most read

Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze
26 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze

The U-17 World Championship in wrestling, which was held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was concluded
Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
27 August 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"To get a good result tomorrow, every player must play the best game of his career"
Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players
26 August 13:12
Azerbaijan football

Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players

Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the Champions League playoff stage, will come to Baku with a full team