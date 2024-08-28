Paris 2024: meeting with Azerbaijani paralympians in the athletes' village

Officials of the National Paralympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports met with the members of the Azerbaijani national team who will participate in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

As per Idman.biz, at the meeting held in the Athletes' Village, it is emphasized that the development of sports in Azerbaijan, including the Paralympics, is a special focus said by President Ilham Aliyev.

Later, we wished success to Azerbaijani athletes who will compete in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. It was said that they are determined to score brilliant victories in the competition.

Idman.biz