Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

There has been a change in the Azerbaijan national team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital, Idman.biz reports.

It was caused by the injury of Azerbaijani representative who weighed 52 kg. Royala was left out of the team going to Paris. In this regard, Azerbaijan national team will participate in the Paralympics with 18 representatives instead of 19.

The competition, the opening ceremony of which will be held today, will continue until September 8.

Idman.biz