Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee

The latest status of Azerbaijan national judoka Elcan Hajiyev (90 kg) has been clarified.

Idman.biz was informed about it by the athlete himself.

The judoka, who was injured at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, said that he is feeling well now:

"I will have an operation on my shoulder and knee. On August 21, a doctor will arrive from Germany and after 3 days the examinations will begin. My shoulder is so bad that it can't be replaced. The treatment is quite risky. In the last 1-2 years, the cruciate ligament of my knee is damaged. I want to get rid of all injuries. So we decided to settle it once and for all. It is not necessary to train for 3-4 months after the operation, with something heavy."

Hajiyev was injured at the end of the match against Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou in the R16 finals of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz