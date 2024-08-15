17 August 2024
Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev

Paris-2024
News
15 August 2024 09:48
Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev

Ruslan Lunev, the shot putter of the Azerbaijan national team, evaluated his performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

He shared about his third Olympics, Idman.biz reports.

Ruslan also announced his plans for Los Angeles 2028: "My third Olympics is over. It was a good new experience. I achieved my best result in the 25-meter shooting, but it was not enough to qualify for the final. I think I will focus all my efforts on the 10-meter distance for the next Olympics."

Lunev was 24th in shooting with an air pistol at a distance of 10 meters, and 18th in rapid fire at a distance of 25 meters.

