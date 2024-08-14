Elkhan Mammadov: "I will never forget the beautiful words the president said to me"

"Meeting Mr. President was a proud moment".

Elkhan Mammadov, the personal trainer of Olympic judo champion Zelim Kotsoyev, told Idman.biz.

The former judoka of the Azerbaijan national team commented on the President of Azerbaijan, the President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev receiving the Olympic medal winning athletes and their coaches and awarding them with the Order of Glory.

According to our world champion, today is one of the happiest days in his life: "I have always done my best to uphold the name of our state and people. As a judoka, I returned to my homeland with good results. I can't put into words how I feel today. I thank the head of the country and all the people of Azerbaijan once again."

Mammadov said that during the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, the head of the country gave his recommendations to the athletes: "I will never forget the wonderful words that the respected President said to me during the meeting. He told me that you are a champion and you raise champions. This word was one of the most beautiful words I have heard in my life. I am very proud of all that happened."

Kotsoyev was the strongest of the Paris2024 Summer Olympic Games in the 100 kg weight class.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz