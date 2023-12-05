5 December 2023
EN

Other
News
5 December 2023 09:25
FIA president arrived in Baku - PHOTO

International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem arrived in Baku.

Idman.biz informs that Mohammed Ben Sulayem will take part in the FIA General Assemblies and FIA "Prize-Giving Ceremony", which will take place in Baku on December 5-8.

It should be noted that representatives of 128 countries and representatives of automobile clubs are coming to Baku within the framework of the FIA week.

The decision to host this prestigious event in our capital was made last December at the meeting of the FIA General Assembly in Bologna, Italy. Several countries, including Azerbaijan, fought for the acceptance of this international event in the field of motor sports. As a result of the voting, the candidacy of Azerbaijan was approved among the countries that applied.

Idman.biz

