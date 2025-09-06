7 September 2025
Angels prospect Rio Foster in critical condition after car accident

6 September 2025 11:13
Los Angeles Angels outfield prospect Rio Foster is in critical condition after being involved in a serious car accident in Richland, Washington.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that Foster, 22, was a passenger at the time of the early-morning crash and is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital. The Angels asked the baseball community to keep Foster and his family in their thoughts during this difficult time.

High Class-A Tri-City Dust Devils, where Foster is currently playing, canceled their scheduled Friday night game against Hillsboro, Ore., in response to the accident. Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery, speaking ahead of the team’s game against the visiting Athletics, said, “We’re praying for the best — that’s all we can do. Obviously, this is way more important than anything we’re doing here today.”

Foster, a 2023 16th-round draft pick out of Florence-Darlington Technical College, has spent the season with Tri-City, batting .267 with an .846 OPS, 10 home runs, and 40 RBIs in 93 games. He was recently named Northwest League Player of the Month for August.

Idman.biz

