Mike Paul Loosemore: "Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to sports and education"

"This is an important event for us. It is not so easy to emphasize its importance."

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by the professor of UCL University of Great Britain, Professor Sport and Exercise Medicine at Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health (ISEH) of the Royal Society of Great Britain, Mike Paul Loosemore in Baku. he said in a statement to journalists at the II International scientific conference.

He said that it is a good thing to organize such an event in Azerbaijan: "This is an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. He attached great importance to sports and education. It was during Heydar Aliyev's time that the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports was established. As a result of the policy he laid the foundation for relations with other countries have been established and students are studying abroad."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz