4 July 2025
Azerbaijan and Poland strengthen anti-doping cooperation

4 July 2025 17:53
In March 2025, within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA), a delegation led by Michał Rynkowski, Director of POLADA and Chair of the Monitoring Group of the European Anti-Doping Convention, paid a working visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Idman.biz, during the visit, AMADA’s Executive Director Tahmina Taghi-zada met with the delegation. The meeting involved extensive discussions on obligations arising from the Memorandum of Understanding, directions for developing mutual cooperation, and issues of common interest. The parties particularly emphasized the importance of promoting a clean sports environment, strengthening awareness among athletes, implementing joint projects in the fight against doping, and exchanging experiences.

The meeting also covered current issues related to the implementation of international anti-doping standards, compliance with requirements set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the execution of the European Anti-Doping Convention. Additionally, future cooperation plans were discussed, including organizing anti-doping training, enhancing laboratory capabilities, and developing joint educational programs to support athletes.

Furthermore, the parties expressed concern over the “Enhanced Games”, a competition planned to be held in Las Vegas in May 2026 that openly promotes doping. They stressed that such initiatives pose a serious threat to athletes’ health and the principles of clean sport. It was specifically noted that such events contradict fair competition in sports and have a negative impact on youth.

The parties underscored the importance of commitment to international anti-doping policies and highlighted the significance of strengthening cooperation at regional and international levels. In conclusion, it was stated that such visits and partnerships will make an important contribution to promoting clean sports values not only locally but also within the international sports community.

