Spyros Capralos: “We all have wonderful memories of Baku 2015”

President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC), Spyros Capralos, shared his thoughts on the 10th anniversary of the inaugural European Games held in Baku while reflecting on the past month.

Capralos emphasized that organizing such a multi-sport event for the first time in 2015 was an exciting milestone, Idman.biz reports.

The EOC president expressed his views as follows: “The EOC marked the 10th anniversary of the first European Games held in Baku. We witnessed how a bold and ambitious project transformed into Europe’s leading multi-sport event. We all have wonderful memories of Baku 2015, and it showed the world what Europe can achieve through unity and vision.”

Idman.biz